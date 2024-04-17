Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Short Interest Down 7.4% in March

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,024,100 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 10,824,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.5 days.
Huaneng Power International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HUNGF remained flat at $0.65 during trading on Wednesday. Huaneng Power International has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.
About Huaneng Power International
