Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Short Interest Down 7.4% in March

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,024,100 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 10,824,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.5 days.

Huaneng Power International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HUNGF remained flat at $0.65 during trading on Wednesday. Huaneng Power International has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

About Huaneng Power International

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops, constructs, operates, and manages power plants and related projects. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.