iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.54. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

