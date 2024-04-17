eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Raised by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 604.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after purchasing an additional 541,384 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $798,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in eBay by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,785,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $122,817,000 after acquiring an additional 43,616 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.