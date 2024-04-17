Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 2,175 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Intel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.31 billion, a PE ratio of 92.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.40. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

