Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. 528,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,034,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

LUNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $614.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CPMG Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at $14,270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

