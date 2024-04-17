IOTA (MIOTA) Price Down 26.3% Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. IOTA has a total market cap of $688.79 million and $15.60 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002300 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000033 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,229,505,319 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

