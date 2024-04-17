Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $4.07

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $148.87 million and approximately $57,415.07 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.07 or 0.00006489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010910 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001293 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,217.12 or 1.00098263 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012556 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.09698602 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $86,958.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

