DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 600 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 412,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,847,000 after acquiring an additional 86,452 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 290,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 677,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,943.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 138,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 132,153 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $52.65.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.