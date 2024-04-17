Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 68,371 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $67,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

