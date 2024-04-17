Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

PG&E Trading Down 1.6 %

PCG opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.81%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

