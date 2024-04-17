Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 140,000 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

GNW opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $6.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

