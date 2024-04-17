Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $304.09 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $284.85 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.73 and its 200-day moving average is $315.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

