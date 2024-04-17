Capital Analysts LLC Sells 891 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,943,000 after buying an additional 1,485,730 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,275 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,556,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,301,000 after purchasing an additional 807,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,473,000 after purchasing an additional 175,073 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
