SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,380 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 508,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,357,000 after purchasing an additional 74,575 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 236,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 251,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 66,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 42,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

