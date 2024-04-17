CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,518,000 after purchasing an additional 286,782 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 761,383 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,019,000 after purchasing an additional 91,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,146,000 after buying an additional 596,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 93.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

