Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 257 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.