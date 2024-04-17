iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 867,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 730,133 shares.The stock last traded at $44.07 and had previously closed at $44.04.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Energy ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.