China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Short Interest Update

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

China Minsheng Banking Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMAKY opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. China Minsheng Banking has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

