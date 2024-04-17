Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.50.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27. Capri has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $166,766,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,347,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,352,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,090,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,347,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

