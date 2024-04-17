American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 million, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.67. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

