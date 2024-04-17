BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $267.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 552,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 886,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 77,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Stories

