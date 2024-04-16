Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.74. 2,103,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,444,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Several research firms recently commented on INFN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -151.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Infinera by 85.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

