Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.6% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.75. 6,656,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,920,319. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.26. The firm has a market cap of $434.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

