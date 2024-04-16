Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

MTUM traded down $3.12 on Tuesday, reaching $180.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,256 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.44.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

