Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF comprises about 2.2% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XSLV. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XSLV traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.60. 21,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,552. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a market cap of $324.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

