Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.73. 1,230,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,142. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.50.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.