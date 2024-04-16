Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 1.3% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.00.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $740.43. 519,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $769.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $698.87. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.68 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The firm has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

