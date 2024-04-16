Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Cut by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises 1.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $24,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

Shares of BAH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.38. 242,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,165. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,568 shares of company stock worth $8,067,487 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

