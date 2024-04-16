Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 115 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.7% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.15.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.9 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.42. The stock had a trading volume of 35,862,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,675,383. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $264.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

