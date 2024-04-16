Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.18. 4,690,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,455. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.