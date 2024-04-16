Signet Financial Management LLC Cuts Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE TPH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.09. 468,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,945. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.