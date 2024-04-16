Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 1,317 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

LKQ Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 760,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,210. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

