Pax Dollar 1-Day Volume Tops $13.37 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $141.42 million and approximately $13.37 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002224 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 139,745,787 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

