Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.8% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $430.55. 25,920,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,129,617. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

