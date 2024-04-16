Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,020 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $19,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,069 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $120,780,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,860 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,501.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,153,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,736 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,957 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $44.05. 560,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,665. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.