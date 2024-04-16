Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,726,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.04. 11,964,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,389,037. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $177.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

