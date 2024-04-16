Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 215 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $169,744,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE UL traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $46.57. 1,574,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,394. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Company Profile



Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

