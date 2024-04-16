Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,103 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,874,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,888,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 53,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,968. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $70.36.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1668 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

