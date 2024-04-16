Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down to $3.00

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $2.91. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 623,995 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 592,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $1,640,529.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 648,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,519.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

