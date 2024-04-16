Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Down to $6.13

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $5.95. Nomura shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 189,720 shares traded.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nomura by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth $2,273,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Nomura by 6.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 203,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

