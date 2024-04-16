Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,018,871 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 1,089,707 shares.The stock last traded at $3.87 and had previously closed at $3.99.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 42,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 97,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

