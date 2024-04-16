Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,018,871 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 1,089,707 shares.The stock last traded at $3.87 and had previously closed at $3.99.
Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 3.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
