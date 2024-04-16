Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,585 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,585 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 78.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,773 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,746,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 6,637.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,592,000 after buying an additional 1,170,956 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,687,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,465,267. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 761.75 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

