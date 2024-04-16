Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Short Interest Down 15.0% in March

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.32. 63,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,362. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALRM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $62,050.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $62,050.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,532 shares of company stock valued at $8,116,333 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 22.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 184.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,431,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 18,200.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after buying an additional 310,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

