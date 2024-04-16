Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Down 11.5% in March

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 51,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alzamend Neuro by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alzamend Neuro Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. 25,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,682. Alzamend Neuro has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.02.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

