Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Down 9.6% in March

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the March 15th total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Aprea Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger purchased 6,860 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,870 shares of company stock worth $71,952. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aprea Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on APRE. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:APRE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. 2,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,535. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

