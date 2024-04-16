Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Shares Gap Down to $41.09

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.09, but opened at $39.46. Liberty Live Group shares last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 102,612 shares changing hands.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 7,264,095 shares of company stock valued at $207,506,924 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth $357,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,731,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,919,000 after acquiring an additional 314,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth $83,905,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth $61,069,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 984.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,486 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

