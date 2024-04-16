Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Shares Gap Down to $41.09

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.09, but opened at $39.46. Liberty Live Group shares last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 102,612 shares changing hands.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66.
Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group
In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 7,264,095 shares of company stock valued at $207,506,924 in the last quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.