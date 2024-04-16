Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.90.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.38. 449,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,181. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.81 and its 200 day moving average is $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

