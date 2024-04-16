Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the March 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:AOGO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. 938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arogo Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $125,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $139,000. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 731.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $557,000. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arogo Capital Acquisition

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

