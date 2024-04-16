SVB Wealth LLC Sells 28,472 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,013 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 28,472 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 112,903 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 70,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 88,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 26,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.65. 1,284,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,586,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $93.29 and a one year high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

