Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 995 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,033 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.34. 390,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,451,201. The stock has a market cap of $152.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $95.70 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.59.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

